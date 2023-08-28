Review: Shake Shack is where good burgers are at

I've always been a burger guy. Since I was a kid, I've never lost my affection for what might be America's favorite sandwich, and Jimmy Buffet's "Cheeseburger in Paradise", that tribute to culinary hedonism, is just a great song no matter how many times you hear it.
Of course, not all hamburgers are made alike, and you can sometimes come across one that doesn't quite cut the mustard, as it were. In the past decade or so, there have been several high-end burger chains opening up across the country. I've also always been partial to milkshakes, so when Shake Shack announced it was opening a location in Sugar Land, I was pretty excited.
According to the company's website, the Shake Shack began a quarter-century ago as a single food cart at New York City's Madison Square Garden and quickly caught grew.
I'm pretty sure this was my first visit to the chain, and I have to say I am impressed. The restaurant in the Town Center shopping center has a very clean, modern feel with some homey touches, including handsome wood-plank walls, open ductwork above, and large, comfortable booths. The new Sugar Land location also has a large mural adorning one wall with scenes from around the city, including the Imperial Sugar char house and City Hall, and also, for some reason, the Space Shuttle.
The ordering process is somewhat new-fangled. Patrons can order their meals at a kiosk near the front entrance, or else be waited on at the counter. The burger options are many, with different toppings, and the meat-based ones all have Angus beef. There are also chicken sandwiches, chicken "bites," hot dogs, grilled cheese sandwiches. Just to throw in something for the health-conscious, there is also a Veggie Burger. And, of course, given the name, Shake Shack offers milkshakes galore, as well as floats and frozen custards.
Since it was my first time, I went with the basic ShackBurger, along with the regular crispy cut fries and a vanilla shake. I had deliberated over whether I should order single or double patties, and went with just one. The burger, while excellent, was something on the smallish side and I wished that I'd gone with the double. Next time.
All in all, though, Shake Shack offers an excellent low-frill hamburger experience in a very comfortable setting. It's worth a visit.
Shake Shack
Address: 2515 Town Center Blvd N, Sugar Land
Hours: 7 a.m.-6 p.m. all week
Kid-friendly: Yes
Alcohol: Yes
Senior discount: No
Healthy options: Yes (Veggie Burger)
Star of the show: ShackBurger
Rating: 3.5 out of 5 stars
