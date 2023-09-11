Review: Sienna Wings, started by a local teen, is both inspiring and tasty

I'm opening this food review with a seemingly odd admission: I've never seen a complete episode of "Shark Tank."
These days my television-viewing habits tend toward PBS documentaries and mystery shows. I watch a lot of stuff online, but that's usually free movies on YouTube (because I'm cheap) and cultural programs. I know there are lot of great series on the streaming services, but again, I'm cheap. But I've never really been much for reality TV.
The reason this comes up is that this past weekend a friend and I tried a new place, Sienna Wings, which is the newly opened sit-down establishment run by teenaged entrepreneur Tyla-Simone Crayton, who was a winner last year on "Shark Tank," with her Sienna Sauce brand, and her mother, Monique, who live in Sienna.
I can't say that I have a gift for entrepreneurship, so the idea that of a girl beginning at age 8 creating her own sauces and marketing to the point of having an actual business is very inspiring, and the story of Tyla-Simone and her mother, who had at one time been homeless, is particularly so.
First, a word to the wise, from someone who learned the hard way. I knew Sienna Wings had recently opened and knew roughly where it was located, but I hadn't really done sufficient research. My friend and I plugged in the address on the car map, and we drove to the given address on Sienna Parkway. We came across a shopping center with a large supermarket, but couldn't find the restaurant. And that's because Sienna Wings is actually inside Harvest Market in its well-appointed casual dining area. So when you decide to go, don't make my mistake.
On a side note, Harvest Market is a three-location store (the others are in Katy and in Montgomery County), and it's a fairly impressive place. I'll have to make a return visit soon when I have an opportunity to check it out more.
When we made it to the counter, we were warmly greeted by Monique, Tyler-Simone's mom, who patiently explained the options and ordering process for us. You can order various sizes of wings orders and choose among several different sauces. They helpfully allow you to sample the sauces before making your selection. (You can also buy all of the sauces separately.) All of the food is prepared fresh on site.
I went for eight wings with the Lemon Pepper sauce and a side order of macaroni and cheese, and my friend went for eight wings with the "dirty" sauce and French fries. You can also order a la carte as well as bulk orders. Our food arrived in short order, and both of us were very satisfied. If you're on the fastidious side, be prepared to use plenty of napkins.
There are plenty of chicken wing restaurants in our area. Many of them offer a perhaps more convivial atmosphere than the dining area of a supermarket. But the homemade taste provided by Sienna Wings, as well as its inspiring backstory, make it a great new option. Go check them out.
Sienna WIngs
Address: 4603 Sienna Parkway (inside Harvest Market), Missouri City
Hours: 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Friday; 7 a.m.-11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday
Kid-friendly: Yes
Alcohol: No
Senior discount: No
Healthy options: It depends
Star of the show: Lemon Pepper sauce
Rating: 4 out of 5 stars
