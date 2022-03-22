Brandani’s Restaurant & Wine Bar has long been a destination for county residents looking to celebrate a milestone or a place for the who’s who to dine in style.
After a recent visit to try the Missouri City restaurant’s lunch menu, it’s not hard to see why the county staple has earned its reputation over the years.
The restaurant offers a lunch menu that comes with your choice from several options for entrees, a house side salad or soup and a dessert. After taking some time to mull over my options, I settled with the fish of the day, which was flounder on the day I visited, and risotto.
All it took was one bite into the tender flounder to send my taste buds into overdrive. The fish was perfectly seasoned and was flavorful enough to make me pause and appreciate each bite.
If the flounder was the star of the show, the salad, risotto and dessert were the workmanlike forces in the meal. None of them quite reached the height of flavor of the fish, but they were solid enough to let the fish stand on its own, while also not bringing the meal down.
The $18 lunch menu is a bit pricier than I would normally spend on an average workday lunch, but I will say that I greatly appreciated how generous the servings of each item were. You might be paying a bit more for the quality of Brandani’s food, but this isn’t a case where you might still walk away hungry.
Finally, I’m not sure if I just got lucky with whoever answered my phone call to take my pickup order, but the service at Brandani’s was also excellent. The operator wasn’t pushy, but complimented several of my choices and recommended the bread pudding when I hesitated for a moment over which dessert to choose.
He also told me he’d let the kitchen know to wait for a few minutes before starting work on my meal so that it would be fresh and hot when I arrived (I made the call slightly earlier than the usual 15-minute drive away).
Because of when I made it to pick up food, I didn’t have the time to dine at the restaurant, but if my brief stop there to pick up my order is any indication, I’ll have to return to give the full experience a shot.
I think I overheard someone talking with a patron about Brandani’s recently finishing a renovation of sorts, and the place definitely had that well-kept appearance about it.
All in all, I’d say Brandani’s more than lived up to its reputation.
Brandani’s Restaurant & Wine Bar
Address: 3340 FM 1092 #160, Missouri City
Hours: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 5 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday
Entrée prices: $18-$50
Kid-friendly: Yes
Senior discount: No
Alcohol: Yes
Healthy options: Brandani’s salad ($16)
Star of the show: Fresh fish and risotto
Rating: 4 out of 5 stars
