Everything about Sugar Land’s The Nines Thai Cuisine screams professionally-run business.
Working nearby, I first heard about the place through flyers that looked designed by some glitzy ad agency. And upon a visit to grab food, I was greeted with pristine signage outside and a sleek and modern interior that would fit in well in Austin or some cultural capital.
The server was equally proficient, with employees quickly checking me out and handing me my bag of food that had been carefully packaged for at-home consumption.
Given all that, I really wanted to love The Nines. And, while the food is certainly in the fine-to-solid range, my experience just didn’t quite match my expectations.
This week, I decided to try an old familiar favorite in pad see ew with chicken as well as venture into something new with the restaurant’s spicy plate.
Of the two, I found I favored the spicy plate with chicken. The flavor was nice, and I enjoyed the variety of sensory experiences that came when I bit into a bit of chicken versus the crunch that came with a bite into the bamboo shoots.
Pad see ew is my usual go-to when ordering from my neighborhood Thai restaurant on a Tuesday night (solid, reliable and hard to go wrong). The dish’s solidness remained true this time, but it’s the fact it didn’t rank among the better renditions I’ve had drove home the idea that something was lacking with the meal.
I don’t wish to be too critical. The zest of the spicy plate sated my insatiable need for spicy food, and also gave me some hope that there might be other gems hiding on the menu to discover.
And I also think I might make at least a few more visits to the place, just given how close it is to our office.
More than anything, I can’t help but wonder if The Nines is a victim of high expectations. With a professional staff, on-point graphics and design and a beautiful location to match, I went in expecting a top notch Thai experience.
Instead, I left with something more closely resembling the industry average.
The Nines Thai Cuisine
Address: 203 Century Square Blvd. Suite 150, Sugar Land
Hours: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 4:30-9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday
Entrée prices: $10.95-$24.95
Kid-friendly: Yes
Senior discount: No
Alcohol: No
Healthy options: Vegetable lover stir fry ($13.95)
Star of the show: Spicy plate with chicken
Rating: 3 out of 5 stars
