Since 2005, Suya Hut has been operating in a quiet corner of sleepy Meadows Place, tucked away in a shopping center near the corner of Kirkwood Road and Airport Boulevard.
The purveyor of West African and Northern Nigerian cuisine has essentially operated as a ghost kitchen since the COVID-19 pandemic began, only accepting phone and online orders.
Because of the discrepancies both in terms of price and availability of menu items on Suya Hut’s website and delivery apps it has partnered with like Grubhub, it’s very possible that some of the best items Suya Hut cooks up may not even be on the menu.
I’d recommend confirming the price when you call to place your order so you’re not surprised to see that a dish costs more than it was listed online.
I decided on the catfish pepper soup ($16.99), a spicy soup with two large chunks of catfish plopped in the middle. While it does have a slightly sweeter taste than most white fish, I think the catfish did have a similar flavor profile to tilapia. But catfish is of course much thicker and juicier. I didn’t have any issues picking out the bones from the fish, but just be advised that you will have to do so yourself as you’re eating your soup.
While basil leaves and habanero peppers are sometimes used in catfish pepper soup to provide additional flavor and substance, Suya Hut’s version of this Nigerian staple could have used a little something extra. So I found myself blending in the jollof rice ($7.99) to give the dish more body and texture.
I was most impressed by the masa waina, a small, ball-shaped pancake made of Jasmine rice, powdered milk and sugar. They can be dipped in Nigerian spice blends for a savory snack or served plain as a side with suya, Nigerian skewered meats, or other dishes.
The masas from Suya Hut have a thin, bubbly outer layer that gives way to a thick, steaming rice filling, and I would recommend pairing them with whatever entree you select from one of Fort Bend County’s most unique African restaurants.
Suya Hut
Address: 11720 W. Airport Blvd. Ste. 1600, Meadows Place
Dining Options: Curbside pickup, delivery via Grubhub
Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday
Entree prices: $8.99-$16.99
Kid-friendly: Yes
Senior discount: No
Alcohol: No
Healthy options: Egusi Soup ($10.99)
Star of the show: Masa waina
Rating: 3 out of 5 stars
