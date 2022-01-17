Fate has an interesting way of intervening whenever we decide to dine out. When I was looking for a place to visit in Rosenberg, I came across a place called Edible Candy Bites Distribution Co. I looked at the menu, which features pizza, cannolis, and other Italian classics. Oh, and they also serve pizza with CBD sauce, as well as other CBD candies, brownies and cookies.
I was already interested enough in the premise, even though I am not a CBD user. And then, last Thursday, the company announced it was rebranding to become Gino’s Italian Joint. But fear not, if you are a customer seeking CBD products. Edible Candy Bites Distribution Co. remains in operation at Gino’s Italian Joint, as well as within the company’s location at The Painted Tree, a collection of boutique stores and shops in Sugar Land. It also has an online store.
The restaurant has a traditional feel, with red and white checkerboard tablecloths and miniature Italian flags at every table. Even the restroom is wallpapered with newspapers recounting historic elections and heroic responses to natural disasters in Texas and across the U.S.
There’s a window with a clear view of the kitchen where chocolate chip cookies sat on a baking sheet, ready to be placed in the oven. Gino’s is a cozy place with limited seating indoors, but on a nice day, the patio provides a nice place to people-watch in the city’s historic downtown.
A large, 18-inch cheese pizza starts at $20 and can cost as much as $34, like the bada bing pizza with pepperoni, mushrooms, onion, bell pepper, black olives, Italian sausage, bacon, meatballs and jalapeños. So unless you’re dining with a group, a slice ($4) probably makes the most sense. And Gino’s does serve a generously large and piping-hot New York-style slice. Additional toppings are $1 each.
The Italian sausage had a tangy zip to it, and also strong hints of fennel. And the thin pepperoni slices had a slightly sweet aftertaste whose flavors blended well with the gooey mozzarella cheese.
I also ordered a regular cannoli ($5), a chocolate shell is available for the die-hard sweet tooth. I thought the fried dough shell was well-constructed, though the powdered sugar dusting was messier than the cannolis I grew up eating. The ricotta filling was light and fluffy, and a tad sweeter than I wanted it to be.
Whether you’re a CBD user or an Italian food connoisseur, you’re likely aware that quality options for either category are scarce in Fort Bend County, and the fact that Gino’s caters to both markets makes it a place worth visiting at least once.
Gino’s Italian Joint
Address: 808 3rd St., Rosenberg
Dining Options: Dine-in, takeout
Hours: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday
Entree prices: $4-$34
Kid-friendly: Yes
Senior discount: No
Alcohol: No
Healthy options: House salad ($8)
Star of the show: Sausage and pepperoni slice
Rating: 3.5 of 5 stars
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.