Review: Texas Biergarten offers fine Hill Country food and atmosphere

I haven't spent enough time in the Hill Country.
Growing up in suburban Houston, I did go to the region several times with my family, and we sometimes went tubing along the Guadulape River. I have a vague memory of going to a beer garden-style restaurant during one of those visits, but it was a long time ago. The last time I was in New Braunsfels was about a decade ago, when I again went tubing with some friends.
I have another memory, during my Navy days, of visiting a German restaurant in Thailand. But that's a whole 'nother story, as they say.
While I've been in Fort Bend County a few years, I hadn't know about Texas Biergarten along Highway 6 in Missouri City. With one my friends in tow, I visited it for the first time last week.
True to its name, Texas Biergarten's walls are lined with draft beer taps, almost too many to count. Since it was in the middle of a school day, neither my friend nor I chose ti imbibe, but it wasn't for lack of selection.
Aside from that, the decor gives off a decidedly homey vibe, but with very tasteful appointments. The walls are lined with multi-hued wooden panels in angular patterns, and the open dining room includes both booths and picnic-style tables.
In the bar area are rough-hewn American and Texas flags and a large illustrated map of the Hill Country. There's also a portion of the bar that resembles the living room of what could be a very nicely furnished cabin. If you squint hard enough, you might imagine you're enjoying a warm fire with friends.
The menu doesn't skimp on the style, either. On offer are a variety of hamburgers (including a veggie burger), as well as ribeye steak, grilled salmon, grilled and fried chicken, all served with a variety of side dishes.
For this initial visit, I felt I had to go with the full German experience. So I chose the Sausage on a Bun, with Miller's beer-skimmered Bratwurst on a pretzel bun, and a side dish of German potato salad. My experience with Bratwurst is rather limited, but what I had was excellent and filling. My friend equally enjoyed his grilled chicken and vegetable dish, with mashed potatoes.
I can't say I'll make Texas Biergarten one of my regular stops. But if you're in the mood for some German-style home cooking in a relaxing atmosphere, it's a fine place to go.
Texas Biergarten
Address: 6302 Highway 6, Ste. G
Hours:11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Entrée prices: $12-$19
Kid-friendly: Yes
Alcohol: Yes
Senior discount: No
Healthy options: Veggie burger
Star of the show: Sausage on a Bun
Rating: 3.5 out of 5 stars
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.