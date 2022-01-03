While it’s uncertain what sort of winter weather 2022 will bring, it occurred to me after my recent visit to Texas Biergarten in Missouri City that it is an ideal sort of restaurant to visit during a cold snap.
Here in Fort Bend County, we’re accustomed to eating German fare in temperatures warm enough to boil sauerkraut on the sidewalk, but there’s certainly something a bit charming about a place like Texas Biergarten when there’s a bit of a chill in the air.
The smokehaus sausage plate ($16.50) was, in a sense, an adventurous tour through Central Texas. It featured Miiller’s bratwurst (not a typo, Miiller’s Meat Market and Smokehouse in Llano has been in business for more than 35 years) as well as the pepperwurst andjalapeño cheddarwurst from Opa’s Smoked Meats in Fredericksburg.
Served alongside a portion of sauerkraut and Düsseldorf mustard, a more pungent cousin of Dijon mustard, this is a plate loaded with smoky and acidic flavors. I chose fries and a palate-neutralizing cucumber dill salad, though you can also select from mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, red cabbage, grilled zucchini, German potato salad, sauerkraut, green beans or a side salad.
I will also give a commendation here for Texas Biergarten’s selection of local craft brews. My server suggested I try the Saytr’s Swill, a bock from Back Pew Brewing Company in the far-flung North Houston suburb of Porter. It’s a darker lager, and at 7.2 percent ABV, is a bit on the heavier side, but it does have nice crispness and subtle sweetness to it.
Texas Biergarten also has the Rando Dano IPA and the Hyper Light lager on tap from Back Pew, as well as the Knuckle Bock from Texas Leaguer Brewing Company in Missouri City.
Whether you like chicken fried steak sandwiches ($17), pork schnitzel ($16) or a classic reuben ($12) Texas Biergarten serves the kind of food that warms not just the palate but also the soul.
Texas Biergarten
Address: 6302 State Hwy. 6. Ste. Q, Missouri City
Dining Options: Dine-in, curbside pickup, delivery
Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday
Entree prices: $11-$16.50
Kid-friendly: Yes
Senior discount: No
Alcohol: Yes
Healthy options: Veggie Philly Cheesesteak ($13.50)
Star of the show: Smokehaus sausage plate
Rating: 5 of 5 stars
