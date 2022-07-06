Sometimes I wonder if I was a vegetarian in some past life.
While I certainly enjoy meat as much as the next person, I think veggies are severely underrated.
And vegetables are exactly how I decided what to eat at this week’s review location – Thai Cottage II in Sugar Land, 4723 Sweetwater Blvd.
I found this place almost by accident – the first place I eyed for a food review was closed and I was searching for a quick backup nearby. A quick Google search showed that this local chain with locations across the Houston region got decent reviews and looked moderately priced.
It turns out both of those things were mostly true.
The restaurant’s modern-looking dining area was quite full on the afternoon I visited and I even overheard one patron mention that he thinks the restaurant might have expanded recently.
Whatever the case, it was quickly apparent Thai Cottage is a popular lunch location for the area’s families and working professionals alike.
I’m always appreciative of a good lunch menu and Thai Cottage offered that in such spades that it was difficult to pick which item sounded the tastiest. I ultimately settled on the Princess of Siam with chicken because mushrooms, carrots and zucchini sounded like the perfect vegetable combination.
Each lunch item comes with steamed rice, a vegetable crispy roll and your choice of either a soup of the day or salad. I opted for the salad.
Both the salad and roll were fine – nothing to write home about, but perfectly edible.
The vegetables on the Princess of Siam were quite nice, however. I enjoyed forking my way through crisp and succulent zucchini, flavorful mushrooms and balancing carrots.
The chicken was nice as well, but I found myself almost wishing I could have replaced the protein with even more vegetables.
Another fun aspect of my visit was getting to pick a spicy level (I opted for hot, given my aforementioned love of spicy food). The food wasn’t quite as burning as I might have wanted, but I did appreciate the option.
Thai Cottage II
Address: 4723 Sweetwater Blvd., Sugar Land
Hours: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday
Entrée prices: $11.50-$18
Kid-friendly: Yes
Senior discount: No
Healthy options: Tasty healthy ($14)
Star of the show: Princess of Siam ($11.50)
Rating: 3.5 out of 5 stars
