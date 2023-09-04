Review: The Roof offers opulent dining with a view

Many years ago,I watched a segment of the "CBS Sunday Morning" show in which correspondent Mo Rocca discussed the differences between people who like to go for breakfast and people who like to go out for brunch. In a nutshell, Roccca made the case that breakfast people are most interested in fueling up for the day, without a lot of fuss and bother. Brunch people, on the other hand, are more into the social aspects of the outing, as well as a having penchant for more decadent food and libations than the standard bacon, eggs and coffee. (Interestingly, the piece was filmed partly in Houston.)
In full disclosure, I must admit that I'm more of a breakfast guy. Maybe it's my natural introversion, maybe it's my military background, but I've never been much for going to a restaurant in the middle of day to spend several hours.
But for this week's review I decided to check out The Roof, a place I'd seen many times while travelling along Highway 6 and had been curious about. Perhaps the most intriguing feature for me stems from its name, and rooftop restaurants are somewhat scarce in Fort Bend County (although that might be changing with recently announced developments.)
The Roof bills itself as a restaurant and lounge on the lake, and indeed, it's third-floor vantage point offers spectacular views of the Lake Pointe area, with the Imperial Sugar building and Sugar Land Town Square in the distance. It's a full-service restaurant, but I decided brunch was the way to go for my first visit.
The decor is very hip, with dark walls, draped windows, funky lighting, and large, plush booths. A doorway leads to an outdoor patio overlooking Brooks Lake. Soft R&B (both classic and modern) wafts from the sound system. I didn't experience it firsthand, but I imagine it's quite the groovy place in the late-night hours.
As for the menu: Just as I expected, the selections on both the brunch and dinner menu are indeed very decadent. It offers lots of seafood options, lamb, pasta, fried and grilled chicken, ribeye steak, and much more. If you're on a diet, or concerned about the state of your arteries, The Roof is probably not the place for you.
My dining companion opted for The Standard, probably the closest thing the place offers to a "regular" breakfast, with eggs, grits, bacon, and toast. I decided to go with a more "brunch" option, and chose the Shrimp, Grits & Crab.
The room we were in seemed short-staffed, and it took a little while to place our order, although the staff were uniformly friendly But once our food arrived, both of us were very pleased. The Shrimp, Grits & Crab is presented in a large bowl, with generous helpings of boiled shrimp and crab meat surrounded by some of the best grits I've had in some time.
We left with our appetites more than satisfied. Although the place may be a bit opulent for a low-maintenance diner like me, it's well worth an occasional visit when you're in the mood.
A word to the wise: The Roof recommends making reservations, and finding the entrance can be tricky. Look for the breezeway through the building and a doorway that leads to the elevator.
The Roof
Address: 1531 HWY 6, Suite 300 (3rd Floor)
Hours: 5-10 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday; 5 p.m.-12 a.m. Friday, Saturday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday
Kid-friendly: Yes
Alcohol: Yes
Senior discount: No
Healthy options: Well ....
Star of the show: Shrimp, Grits & Crab
Rating: 4 out of 5 stars
