It’s that time of year again — pumpkin spice, apple cider, apple cider doughnuts and soups made of squash or whatever gourd is trendy this particular fall.
It’s of course also the season of Oktoberfest. Though this festival has already concluded officially in Germany, it continues here in the Houston area.
However, there are not many places to get German food in Fort Bend County, so if you’re a fan of schnitzel and sausage, I would recommend making a trip out to The Sauer Kraut Grill in Richmond, which has an extensive selection of German favorites, some of which have a Texas or international twist to them.
In keeping with tradition, I ordered the Grobe “Oktoberfest” bratwurst, ($11.50) served on a fresh roll with spicy mustard and fresh sauerkraut. While European food is sometimes stereotyped for being bland, this finely-ground pork sausage is often made with onion, parsley, lemon and white pepper. I thought the bratwurst was plump and delicious, and its peppery notes came through.
Two things I would have done differently, if it were up to me: While I enjoy most types of mustard on whatever hot dog, burger or sausage I have in front of me, I thought the mustard used in this case was too acidic. I could have either used less of it or more sauerkraut to moderate the overwhelming strength of the mustard. I also would have appreciated a softer bun that was easier to chew, though I understand that it is customary in Germany to have a smaller bun used with an oversized brat.
Having a side of fries (included with the bratwurst) and a fried and salted pretzel ($5) helped cleanse my palate. The pretzel had a lightly crunchy outer layer and was served hot, so that its warmth radiated from its soft insides as I pulled it apart and dunked it into the mustard.
Beyond the bratwurst, there are several other interesting options at The Sauer Kraut Grill, including the Texan Schnitzel ($14) with jalapeño, Munster cheese and spicy mayonnaise and the Germanburger ($14), an eight ounce burger patty topped with Muenster cheese, sauerkraut, German spicy mustard and mayonnaise, sandwiched between a sweet Hawaiian bun.
The Sauer Kraut Grill
Address: 734 Crabb River Road, Richmond
Dining Options: Dine-in, curbside pickup, delivery
Hours: 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (lunch) Wednesday-Friday, 4:30-8 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 4:30-9 p.m. Friday (dinner), 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday.
Entree prices: $9-$19
Kid-friendly: Yes
Senior discount: No
Alcohol: Yes
Healthy options: Red cabbage ($5)
Star of the show: Oktoberfest brat
Rating: 3.5 out of 5 stars
