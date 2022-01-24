One of the greatest joys I’ve experienced during my frequent chances to take stock of the Vietnamese cuisine market in Fort Bend County is my discovery that there is no drop-off in quality between meatless and meat-centered dishes.
V Lotus Vietnamese Bistro in Sugar Land’s Riverstone subdivision is the finest example yet that I can think of to support this claim.
There is an abundance of options where seafood and meat are the stars of the show, like the shrimp pho ($14) and curry duck ($19) and I undoubtedly plan to return to savor those at another point.
But for the purposes of this review, I focused on the plant-based side of the ledger. My toughest choice was deciding on a salad, and my server helpfully suggested that if I wanted something on the savory side, he recommended the papaya salad ($13), while the mango and pineapple salads, naturally, would be on the sweeter end of the spectrum. You can of course add grilled chicken or pork to the papaya salad, should you wish to do so.
If you’re wondering what exactly it is about Vietnamese vegetarian fare that is so special compared to any other cuisine (this is a theme I’ve expounded upon before in a previous review), here is a succinct summary: precision.
Julienning, the French technique of thinly slicing vegetables, was expertly employed in the making of my salad, including with the fresh young papaya, lightly-pickled carrot and daikon radish. A sprinkling of roasted peanuts provided a meaty, crunchy texture to complement the crisp carrots and radishes and the juicy papaya.
The salad and the grilled eggplant ($15) are both garnished with cilantro, but the softness of the high heat applied to the eggplant brings out the vegetable’s natural sweetness, while still maintaining the vibrant purple hue of its skin. It is also decorated with slices of grilled mushrooms and slathered in a garlic sauce that also carried strong scents resembling peanut oil and soy sauce.
For the proverbial cherry on top, as I was preparing to ask for the check, I was surprised with a spoonful of creme brulee, which is one of the dessert options you can order a full serving of for $8.
V Lotus’ friendly service, a comfortable and sophisticated dining space that includes a cozy upstairs seating area that evokes a rooftop garden and commitment to a high quality experience should place it high on the list of any Fort Bend County foodie looking for a new place for a day or night out.
V Lotus
Address: 4821 LJ Parkway Ste. 8, Sugar Land
Dining Options: Dine-in, curbside pickup
Hours: 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.- 10 p.m., Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday
Entree prices: $10-$38
Kid-friendly: Yes
Senior discount: No
Alcohol: Yes
Healthy options: Vegetarian egg rolls ($9)
Star of the show: Papaya salad ($13)
Rating: 5 of 5 stars
