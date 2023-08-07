Review: Volcano Hot Pot & BBQ isn't just a restaurant, it's an adventure

I've mentioned before that many years ago I served in the U.S. Navy, Former sailors love to tell sea stories. While this story took place in port, it's one of my favorites from that time.
During my third and final deployment aboard the aircraft carrier USS Ranger (which also happened to the final one for the ship before she was decommissioned), we made a visit to Yokosuka, Japan. It was one of my favorite port visits, as a couple of friends and I were able to squeeze in a daytrip by train to Tokyo. I found the people to be remarkably gracious, despite an often-significant language barrier. That came into particular effect when one buddy and I entered a restaurant that had no English signage.
We were seated at a table that had some kind of contraption in the middle. Paying it little mind, we ordered off of the menu with pictures of the dishes. A short time later, our food arrived. Being young, still-wet-behind-the-ears sailors, we hadn't realized that the device in our table was a hibachi, and we were expected to cook our own food.
I'm much more worldly these days.
That memory came to mind when a friend and I paid a visit to Volcano Hot Pot & BBQ, a relatively new restaurant on Highway 6 in Sugar Land. Asian-themed cook-your-own-food style restaurants have been something of a rage in the greater Houston region in recent years, and it was high time I visited one of the newest in our area.
Walking in, I immediately got a sense of the Asian street-food scene I often encountered in my Navy travels (which also included Korea, Hong Kong, Thailand, and the Philippines). The walls are darkly painted, but the expansive dining room is still very well-lit by overhead lighting, wide windows and stylish neon along the walls. Think of a well-scrubbed version of the futuristic Los Angeles seen in the "Blade Runner" films.
The ordering process is somewhat complicated for a newcomer, and it took us a little while to get it. Diners have two options: hot pot only, or a hot pot and barbeque combination (for tables of two or more people where one person is doing the barbecue option, everyone at the table must also order the combo). Once we got the gist, however, we were off to the races.
Both of us went with the combo option, since we wanted to get the full experience. For the hot pot, you order a base soup which is brought to your table while you go to the buffet area to select the additional ingredients you want to add (there is a huge variety of seafood and vegetable options, among others). Similarly, you go to the buffet to select among a wide selection of protein options, with varying degrees of spiciness, for you to barbecue.
Feeling somewhat but not very adventurous, I went with basic chicken and beef options for the barbecue, and a somewhat spicy soup option for the hot pot. The grill at the center of the table is easy enough for even a kitchen-challenged person like me to operate, but you have to remember to keep an eye on your food as well as practice good safety.
The waitstaff were extremely cordial, continually making sure we had our drinks and that our grill was set at the proper setting. We both appreciated the courtesy they showed us as first-timers.
It's been a long time since that somewhat amusing event in Japan. Visiting Volcano Hot Pot & BBQ gave me an opportunity to again laugh at my youthful naiveté as well as enjoying a great meal. I'll be back soon.
Volcano Hot Pot & BBQ
Address: 3434 Highway 6, Sugar Land
Hours: 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday, Saturday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday
Entrée prices: $29.99-33.99 (Kids $10.99-15.99)
Kid-friendly: Yes
Alcohol: Yes
Senior discount: Yes
Healthy options: Yes
Star of the show: Hot pot and BBQ combo
Rating: 4 out of 5 stars
