A high-end food festival is returning to Richmond this Sunday.
Chef Fest, a collaboration of chefs across the Houston area, is set to hold the fourth edition of its annual event at Harvest Green's Village Farm.
The farm-to-table festival features dishes crafted by Houston chefs like Chris Williams of Lucille's Hospitality Group and Emmanuel Chavez of Tatemo. The bar will serve cocktails, local craft beer and Texas wine.
The event was originally scheduled for March and postponed due to COVID-19.
Tickets are $95 for adults and $20 for children ages 5-17.
For more information, visit https://www.cheffesthouston.com/
