Second Street Brass to perform at George Memorial Library on Aug. 12

Local music group the Second Street Brass will be featured in a performance at Fort Bend County Libraries’ George Memorial Library on Saturday, August 12, from 2-3 p.m, in the Meeting Room of the library, located at 1001 Golfview Drive in Richmond.
The band will perform a selection of light-hearted tunes, from themes of popular movies to folk songs, jazz classics, and traditional hymns put to modern adaptations.
Formed in 2013, the musical ensemble has been performing in the Rosenberg area at fundraising events, private parties, and for CAST Theatrical Company for several years. All the musicians are also members of the Rosenberg Symphonic Band.
This family event is free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call George Memorial Library (281-342-4455) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
