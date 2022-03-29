After the weeks of hot and cold weather that we’d had, the patch of exceptionally nice weather seemed like such an opportunity that I couldn’t let it go without venturing outside for an afternoon.
As such, I spent one day recently taking in the sun at Sugar Land’s Flying Saucer Draught Emporium, 15929 City Walk. And let me tell you, it was something to remember. The Sugar Land Town Square location, perhaps most importantly given the point, features quite a bit of outdoor seating.
Now, I’ve been to other Flying Saucer locations before, but had never realized that the business also sells food in addition to a long list of beers. So, I went out to Sugar Land’s pretty location in Town Square to find out whether the place’s food list was as good as its beers.
The answer is, not quite, but on a day with weather like we’ve had, it doesn’t much matter.
I ordered the prosciutto and arugula pizza and, intimidated by how long the beer list was, farmed out the decision to a friend, who suggested Saint Arnold Brewing Company’s Double Art Car IPA.
Something about the interaction between the sweet and savory flavor of the pizza – decked out with loads of arugula and drizzled with balsamic vinegar – the spice and fruitiness of the IPA and the beautiful temperatures outside just all worked together.
I would take a few bites of the pizza and enjoy the sweetness of the balsamic vinegar interacting with the prosciutto and mozzarella for a moment before preparing myself for a second bite with a quick sip of IPA.
While I went on a weekday afternoon when I figured crowds outside would be more manageable, I noticed several groups had the same idea I did, and moved their business outside for the afternoon to enjoy the weather.
By the time I had finished my meal, I could have stayed there for hours, if work hadn’t pulled me elsewhere. In fact, I debated coming back for a second drink that evening.
If there was any theme to my Flying Saucer visit, it might be that of abundance.
With a beer list stretching beyond 100 and a pizza filled with enough toppings to create ample leftovers, I didn’t walk away feeling like anything was lacking.
But maybe there’s something to be said for the Aristotelian mean. While the choices on the beer menu are nice, they’re sometimes overwhelming. And I cannot stress enough, there was so much arugula on the pizza, that much of it ended up falling back onto the plate before I could fit it in my mouth.
All in all, it was a delightful experience. And I cannot wait to steal away another afternoon with a good drink and tasty food at the Flying Saucer.
Flying Saucer Draught Emporium
Address: 15929 City Walk, Sugar Land
Hours: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday
Entrée prices: $10.99-$17.49
Kid-friendly: Yes
Senior discount: No
Alcohol: Yes
Healthy options: Cobb salad ($12.99)
Star of the show: Saint Arnold’s Double Art Car IPA
Rating: 3.5 out of 5 stars
