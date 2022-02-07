Local artisans could have the chance to showcase their work during an inaugural event in Sugar Land later this year.
Submissions are being accepted for the inaugural Sugar Land Arts Festival, which will take place April 23-24 in the plaza area of the Smart Financial Centre at 18111 Lexington Blvd. in Sugar Land.
It will feature more than 75 local and traveling artists showcasing their pieces, according to the event’s website. The show is accepting applications for artists in numerous mediums, such as contemporary paintings, sculptures, glass art, woodworking, mixed media, and more.
Interested artists have until March 31 to apply, and can submit up to four images of their work along with a photo of their booth with their application.
To apply for the show, interested artists can go to the event’s website at sugarlandartsfest.com/artists/. For more information on the event, visit sugarlandartsfest.com/.
