Sugar Land Branch Library to host North America Youth Chinese Orchestra on April 1

Fort Bend County Libraries will host a performance by the North America Youth Chinese Orchestra on Saturday, April 1, from 2-3 p.m. in the Meeting Room of the Sugar Land Branch Library, 550 Eldridge Road.
Directed by Changlu Wu, the North America Youth Chinese Orchestra consists of talented young Chinese-American student musicians who are passionate about their culture and its music. Using the violin and flute, as well as Chinese instruments such as the pipa, guzheng, and zhong ruan, the musicians will perform a variety of traditional Chinese musical pieces.
The program is free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us) or call the Sugar Land Branch Library (281-238-2140), or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
