Sugar Land to host International Art and Kite Festival on March 25

The City of Sugar Land will host its International Art and Kite Festival with a full-slate of outdoor adventures for families on Saturday, March 25, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Crown Festival Park, 18355 Southwest Freeway.
Kite enthusiasts will decorate the sky with splashes of color, unique kite shapes and exceptional kite-flying skills. The main stage will feature upbeat cultural dance performances with entertainment acts to include the rhythmic beats of DRUM percussion ensemble, show-stopping performances by local dance groups and the freshest sound in steel drum music, Steel Vibrations.
Children's activities will be featured in the Kids Zone with inflatables and a stage for kid friendly entertainment. Trackless train rides will continuously depart from the Kids Zone, which will also feature strolling characters. Booths from local vendors abound at the Champion Energy Artisan Market. A variety of food trucks will be on location with an assortment of food choices and desserts available for purchase. A Beer Garden will feature complementary springtime beer from Saint Arnold Brewing Company and Texas Leaguer Brewing.
Throughout the event, attendees can participate in the Chalk Art & Kite Flying competitions. First, second and third place prizes will be awarded for each category. There is no cost to enter the competition and online registration is encouraged for all contests. Additionally, attendees can represent their heritage by hosting a free booth representing their culture or country of origin or by participating in the Cultural Fashion Show! Country Booths will be strategically located throughout the festival representing Asia, the United States, India, etc. Show off traditional attire by signing up to be in the Fashion Show that will take place on the Cultural Stage. General festival admission is free.
Free shuttles will be provided from University of Houston-Sugar Land, and public parking will be available onsite at Brazos River Park and Crown Festival Park. Limited handicap accessible parking will be available onsite. Plan for traffic delays.
To participate and host a Country Booth or walk in the Cultural Fashion Show, contact Sugar Land's Parks and Recreation Department at (281) 275-2825 or visit www.sugarlandtx.gov/specialevents. For other updates, follow Sugar Land Parks and Recreation on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @SugarLandParks.
