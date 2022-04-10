The Fort Bend County community will be able to see previews of changes and upgrades coming to Sugar Land Town Square during a community festival later this month.
On April 23, Sugar Land Town Square is set to host Kaleidoscope, a special community celebration and street festival commemorating changes and updates in the Square, from 6-9 p.m. It will also commemorate the impending opening of Department of Wonder, which is slated to open the next day, according to a news release.
There will be a performance from Texas’ own choral symphonic pop rock band, Polyphonic Spree, as part of the event, along with guest appearances by Cirque Berzerk and various street performers. It will also include interactive and collaborative art exhibits as well beverages and bites from Sugar Land Town Square restaurants. Pop-up appearances will consist of B.B. Italia Bistro & Bar, German Donor Kebab, and Williams Barbecue & Blues as well as Japaneiro's, Jupiter, Kilwin's, State Fare, and The Sweet Boutique.
“Kaleidoscope is a celebration for the Sugar Land community,” said Matt Ragan of Rebees, which owns and operates Sugar Land Town Square. “We encourage everyone to bring their friends and family out to experience an inspiring evening of great music, food, and performances.”
For more information on what’s happening at Sugar Land Town Square, visit its website at sugarlandtownsquare.com/.
