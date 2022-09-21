Consider this a one-of-a-kind review for a one-of-a-kind restaurant.
Months ago, a different food reviewer with this same publication visited one of my favorite spots in Fort Bend County and wrote – not a negative review, exactly, but one not as positive as I thought this place deserved.
Life as a food reviewer is full of missed opportunities – restaurants that have already been visited, reviews already written etc.
But in this case, so much depends on a restaurant’s reputation both in online and print reviews. And so, after thinking back on that previous review several times in recent months, I decided to pay Suya Hut a second visit on behalf of the Fort Bend Star.
Suya Hut’s story, as told on flyers inside the restaurant, is that the owner began receiving compliments about her suya and eventually decided to open a restaurant.
Perhaps this is a key point about Suya Hut – while there’s a bevy of menu items featuring cuisine from across northern Nigeria, the restaurant took its name from the smoked spice meat skewer for a reason.
The Meadows Place staple offers patrons a $15 combo plate that includes suya, jollof rice and plantains. In my mind, there’s no better introduction to the wonders of Suya Hut than this.
Last week’s visit was actually the first time I’d set foot in the restaurant itself. Suya Hut for most of the pandemic has operated as a to-go destination for food only and I hadn’t expected the interior to be open, which is why I ordered takeout once again.
The interior space was simple and uncrowded. But people visit Suya Hut for the food, and it delivers in spades.
The suya itself is perfectly seasoned, with a spicy kick that almost sneaks up on you along with some flavors that are so unique and interesting that I struggle to describe them.
And the jollof rice, with its tomato and onion flavors, is the perfect vehicle for the suya. The rice is at once interesting and flavorful enough to hold its own, while also not being so potent as to overpower the joy of chowing down on the suya.
The third member of the trio – the plantains – completes the meal with a bit of sweetness to balance out the heat and stomach-filling combo of jollof rice and suya.
One shouldn’t favor quantity or quality when it comes to dining, but it certainly doesn’t help that Suya Hut delivers serious bang for your buck when it comes to those combos. My medium-sized container of takeout was so full of food that I literally couldn’t fit all of it inside one of my bigger bowls at home.
In the end, I ate and ate until I was stuffed and had more than enough left over for a second big meal the next day.
It’s not every day that we’ll choose to revisit a restaurant, but in this case, the Meadows Place staple deserves everyone’s attention.
Suya Hut
Address: 11720 W. Airport Blvd., Suite 1600, Meadows Place
Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday
Entrée prices: $11.99-$18.99
Kid-friendly: Yes
Senior discount: No
Alcohol: No
Healthy options: Egusi Soup
Star of the show: Chicken suya ($15)
Rating: 5 out of 5 stars
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.