Something about the interior of Teriyaki Kitchen didn’t quite match my expectations for the place, or the actual experience when I walked into the Sugar Land restaurant last week.
Situated in a strip center, the interior of the restaurant looked like something you might find at a trendy joint in Austin or San Francisco. A series of booth tables, some of which were designed for more communal dining, filled a smallish interior. And both the lights and artwork on the wall looked selected by an interior designer.
I first came upon this Sugar Land restaurant during an exhaustive search on Google for places to review and settled on it after being unable to decide what I was in the mood for, and deciding Japanese food was as good an option as any.
While the interior caught my eye from the beginning, my thoughts quickly turned to the matter of ordering. And after looking through a manageable menu, I decided the teriyaki chicken plate sounded most appealing for a hungry lunchtime diner.
What arrived at my table, presentation-wise, was somewhat in contrast to the sharp-dressed interior design. It’s not that the food looked bad – quite the opposite, in fact – but that it was simply unadorned.
I had selected white rice and mixed veggies as the sides for the teriyaki plate, but aside from the rice, the veggies and chicken came mixed together already.
Presentation-wise, you had a meal that took up a small portion of plate.
The food itself was solid. The vegetables and chicken were well-seasoned and tasty and the rice did its job of serving as a conduit for the other items on the plate.
The menu featured options for both regular teriyaki chicken and hot chicken teriyaki, and I had ordered the hot version. To my mind, one couldn’t really detect much spice, aside from a faint heat on some bites.
This lack of spice would typically be fine (some places favor less spice than others) if not for the fact that the hot version was 50 cents more expensive than the regular one.
All in all, Teriyaki Kitchen will make a decent lunch option for professionals living nearby. The menu offers enough variety to keep things interesting, and provides decent value for the price.
But I can’t help but feel that this Sugar Land restaurant is caught between two identities. On the one hand is a hole-in-the-wall spot for good Japanese and Korean food; on the other, a trendy destination to be wowed.
Perhaps if Teriyaki Kitchen ever settles on which it would prefer, we’ll have a special place on our hands indeed.
Teriyaki Kitchen
Address: 16525 Lexington Boulevard Suite 160, Sugar Land
Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday
Entrée prices: $9.50-$16.75
Kid-friendly: Yes
Senior discount: No
Alcohol: No
Healthy options: Vegetable curry ($11)
Star of the show: Teriyaki chicken plate ($10.50)
Rating: 3 out of 5 stars
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.