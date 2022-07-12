Some food reviews are easier to write than others.
You approach each wanting to be fair and honest, while also recognizing that your experience might not be the same as everyone else’s (perhaps you ordered the wrong thing, maybe you caught the restaurant on an off day, etc.).
From the minute I pulled into the parking lot outside Bob’s Taco Station in Rosenberg, 1901 Avenue H, I wanted to love the place – from its hole in the wall exterior to its throwback interior décor to a big crowd even at 11 a.m. on a Friday.
For all the good vibes surrounding the Rosenberg mainstay, however, I left feeling like my dining experience was lacking something – maybe some extra spice, or salt or something?
Most of my visits to the county’s restaurants happen during the lunch hour, but I’d been out to a separate interview early Friday and decided breakfast tacos sounded good, which is how I ended up at Bob’s Taco Station.
I opted for two of the potato and egg tacos along with an order of chips and salsa.
They say there’s beauty in simplicity, and such has always been my attitude with the potato and egg breakfast taco – a well-executed version comes loaded with flavors and good textures as the firmer potato merges with the softer egg to create a tasty bite.
In this case, that combination didn’t quite work out. The potato was nice, the egg was nice and the tortilla was good, but the totality of ingredients never felt like it quite came together.
The chips, meanwhile, came with several different salsas to try – a sort of house red salsa and a spicier green salsa. The person helping me cautioned me that the spicy salsa was in fact spicy and, in this case, he was correct.
I spent quite a bit of the meal spreading green salsa across chips and popping them into my mouth, waiting for the spice to hit my tastebuds.
This is where I must also compliment the restaurant’s excellent service. From someone arriving at my table with a menu only seconds after I sat down to advice on what to order and even being quick with a check, the employees at Bob’s Taco Station know how to take care of customers.
And based on the sheer number of patrons, I expect Rosenberg has taken me to heart.
While the food on my recent visit kept me from loving this place as much as I hoped to, I’m at least cautiously optimistic that the fault for that ultimately rests with me and not Bob’s Taco Station.
Bob’s Taco Station
Address: 1901 Avenue H, Rosenberg
Hours: 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday
Entrée prices: $6.99-$15.99
Kid-friendly: Yes
Alcohol: Yes
Senior discount: No
Healthy options: No
Star of the show: Chips and salsa ($2.59)
Rating: 3 out of 5 stars
