District Attorney names new leadership team

District Attorney Brian Middleton recently announced new leadership positions in the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office, including internal promotions.

In Middleton’s first full week in office, the transition process moved into its next phase with the announcement of the new leadership team. Not wanting vacancies to compromise service to the community, Middleton and new First Assistant Ibrahim Khawaja moved quickly to make final decisions on job applicants.

The new leadership team includes several former and career prosecutors that can call on decades of experience.

“New prosecutors were hired and some prosecutors were promoted. As a result, the new staff is highly skilled with decades of prosecutorial experience,” Middleton said.

Ibrahim Elias Khawaja

Ibrahim Elias Khawaja of Sugar Land is the founder of Khawaja Law Firm PLLC. Before founding his private defense firm, Khawaja served the Harris County District Attorney’s Office as an assistant district attorney. Khawaja excelled professionally and gained a unique perspective on the criminal justice system. As a chief prosecutor, Khawaja was the lead prosecutor and managed the cases and prosecutors assigned to his court. He was also given the responsibility of training and developing newly hired prosecutors.

Chad Bridges

Chad Bridges began his legal career as an assistant district attorney in Harris County in 1994. In that position, he handled post-conviction death penalty litigation on behalf of the State of Texas. After his assignment in the Appellate Division of the Harris County District Attorney’s Office ended, Bridges transferred to the Trial Bureau and prosecuted misdemeanor and felony cases, including an assignment with the Family Criminal Law Division. Bridges subsequently became the First Assistant District Attorney for the Waller County Criminal District Attorney’s Office. He joined the Fort Bend County District Attorney’ s Office as an assistant district attorney and was the chief of the Family Violence Division when Gov. Greg Abbott appointed him as judge of the 240th District Court.

Brad Hart

Brad Hart grew up in Athens. After graduating from Baylor University in 1993, he worked as an intern in the Henderson County District Attorney’s office and served as the county’s Teen Court Administrator. In 1994, Hart moved to Houston to begin law school at South Texas College of Law and graduated in 1997. After taking the bar exam in 1997, Hart was hired by Harris County District Attorney Johnny Holmes as a prosecutor. Hart was appointed to the 230th District Court in Harris County by Gov. Abbott in 2013, where he served as presiding judge until joining the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office.

Madison Limbacher

Since being licensed in 2015, Madison Limbacher served as an assistant district attorney for Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office. She has been assigned to the general misdemeanor and intake divisions. Limbacher graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a bachelor of arts in international and a Juris Doctor Law Degree.

Baldwin Chin

Baldwin Chin has been a prosecutor for over 25 years having worked in Harris and Galveston counties prior to coming to Fort Bend County. For 20 of those years, Chin represented the State of Texas in post-conviction proceedings, including writs of habeas corpus, DNA investigations, expunctions and non-disclosure proceedings. Chin developed Harris County’s first conviction integrity unit. During his tenure supervising that unit, Chin oversaw hundreds of innocence investigations as well as the exoneration of four convicted defendants. Chin also served as a member of a Texas Forensic Science Commission panel. Chin obtained his civil engineering degree from Texas A&M University in 1988 and a law degree from Vermont Law School in 1992.

Tangerlia Taylor-Felton

Tangerlia Taylor-Felton graduated from the University of Houston in 1982. She received her law degree from Thurgood Marshall School of Law in 1989. Taylor-Felton was employed as an assistant district attorney for the Harris County District Attorney’s Office where she litigated criminal matters in county and district courts. Thereafter, she was employed as a staff attorney for Metropolitan Transit Authority before establishing her own law firm. Most recently she was employed as a municipal court prosecutor for the cities of Sealy, Fulshear, West Columbia, and San Felipe.

Lisa P. Gregg

Lisa P. Gregg has worked in the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office since 2008. During that time, she has been the deputy chief of the misdemeanor division where she assisted in the supervision and training in all aspects of trial work for the 12 prosecutors who were assigned to handle the prosecution of misdemeanor criminal cases in the six county courts at law in Fort Bend County. Previously, Gregg was deputy chief of the child abuse division. In that role, she assisted in the supervision of a team of felony prosecutors assigned to the division.

Xavier Alfaro

Xavier Alfaro is a former assistant district attorney for Harris County. Alfaro handled felonies and misdemeanors and served as a chief prosecutor in two of Harris County’s misdemeanor courts. Alfaro graduated from the University of Texas with a bachelor of arts in government. He obtained this law degree from St. Thomas University School of Law.

Traci Bennett

Traci Bennett has been a prosecutor for over 21 years. She served for 16 years as an assistant district attorney with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. Her last position was as the chief of the sex crimes division, but she also served as a division chief in the trial bureau, division chief of the intake division, HCDA training coordinator, and as the chief prosecutor in multiple Harris County District Courts.

Tameika Carter

Tameika Carter graduated from Thurgood Marshall School of Law with honors in 2004. After being admitted to the Texas Bar, she served the citizens of Texas by working as an assistant district attorney for over 10 years in the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. Carter has gained extensive jury trial experience over the years. She has handled misdemeanors, felonies, and mental health cases.

Mark Hanna

Mark Hanna graduated from South Texas College of Law in May of 1993 and began working as an assistant district attorney in August of 1994. He has been an assistant district attorney in Fort Bend County for approximately 21 years. He was assigned as chief of the narcotics and gang division for the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office in 2003 until December 2018.

Ed Gordon

Ed Gordon has been employed by the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office as an investigator since January 2015. Gordon is a graduate of Mountain State University, where he received a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice administration. He is also a graduate of the Harris County Sheriff’s Academy, and the National FBI Academy. Gordon has 42 years of law enforcement experience, including investigations and management.