Dulles Middle School student leaders support and fundraise for Alzheimer’s research

Students in Dulles Middle School Teen Leadership, PALs and AVID took part in the 2016 Fort Bend County Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Oct. 29, at Constellation Field.

The students exceeded their fundraising goal, raising over $5,000. The DMS team was organized by Teen Leadership teacher Jessica Knox, who was personally motivated after losing her grandmother to Alzheimer’s. Students worked passionately to raise awareness of the disease across the campus, in addition to raising money.

“I have never seen such a hardworking group of students who put their all into an organization that most have not been directly affected by, but that didn’t matter to them, all they knew was the story of my grandmother and what so many others go through, they just wanted to help,” Knox said.

Dulles Middle School students represented the orange flower, which is given to participants who support a future without Alzheimer’s.

The remaining flowers are: purple, for those who have lost a loved one to Alzheimer’s; blue, for those who currently have Alzheimer’s; and yellow, for those who are caregivers to someone who has Alzheimer’s.

To find out more about the Walk to End Alzheimer’s and the Alzheimer’s Association, visit alz.org.