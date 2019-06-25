Faculty at UH-Sugar Land honored with nursing awards

Five University of Houston College of Nursing faculty, who work in Sugar Land, have been recognized with the 2019 Good Samaritan Foundation Excellence in Nursing Award.

The award, given for the last 15 years, recognizes nurses who are leaders in service to patients, families, employees and students. All candidates were nominated by peers.

“We are proud of our outstanding faculty and all they have accomplished,” said Kathryn Tart, professor and founding dean of the college, which is housed at the UH-Sugar Land campus.

Lenora McWilliams was recognized with a silver award for dedication to excellence in nursing education.

Sonya Wade, Danielle Quintana, Lee Anne Lightfoot and Shermel Edwards Maddox were recognized with bronze awards.

All winners will be recognized at a September luncheon at the Royal Sonesta Hotel Houston.

“Nurse educators are expert teachers, clinicians, scholars and help pave the way for new or experienced nurses to further the profession,” Tart said.

