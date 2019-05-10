FBC Missouri City branch library hosting official re-opening ceremony

The Grand Re-opening ceremony of Fort Bend County Libraries’ Missouri City Branch Library will take place on Saturday, June 1, beginning at 10:00 am, at the newly renovated library, located at 1530 Texas Pkwy.

The ceremony will be officiated by Fort Bend County Precinct 2 Commissioner Grady Prestage, who will be joined by other county and local officials. All area residents are invited to come out and take part in the grand re-opening reception on Texas Parkway (FM 2234), next to the Missouri City Civic Center and City Hall.

Fort Bend County’s Missouri City Branch Library originally opened on June 1, 1992, with 18,462-square feet. In the 2015 bond election, voters approved funding for the renovation and expansion of the existing building. A three-story, 9,600-square-foot addition was included to provide more space for meetings, study, and computers.

“The area served by the Missouri City Branch Library has grown and changed considerably since the library was originally built,” Library Director Clara Russell said in a news release.

With a new total of 28,062 square feet, the Missouri City Branch Library is now the fifth-largest library in the Fort Bend County library system, which includes 11 libraries and management of the Fort Bend County Law Library.

Designed by Merriman Holt Powell Architects of Houston, the building blends the best of traditional library services with a wide range of electronic resources. The library is equipped with the latest in computer and telecommunications technology, including WiFi and RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) capabilities.

The library will also have self-check machines so that library patrons can check out their own materials, facilitating quick and efficient library service. The library also includes community meeting rooms, study rooms, a puppet theater, and a computer lab for technology classes and general public use. Additional computers will be available for public use outside of the computer lab.

There is also a special-event space on the top floor of the addition, which will be available for public use as well as library events.

“When the library was first built, it was designed to meet the needs of the community at that time. No one could have imagined how much the digital age would change all of our lives,” Russell said in a news release. “Use of electronic resources – such as computers, the Internet, WiFi, and circulation of digital e-books and audiobooks – have all shown increases, so the additional space will definitely help us meet those needs of our library patrons.”