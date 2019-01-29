FBISD holding special election to fill George’s empty seat

The Fort Bend Independent School District Board of Trustees has called a special election to fill the Position 5 seat on the board vacated by KP George when he was elected county judge.

The trustees called for the special election during a meeting Tuesday morning. The election will be held in conjunction with the regular May 4 election. Candidates wishing to run to fill the remainder of George’s term in Position 5 can file from Jan. 29 through March 4 at the Fort Bend ISD offices at 16431 Lexington Blvd., Room 103, Sugar Land. George was elected to the seat in 2014 and the term expires in 2020. George was elected Fort Bend County Judge last November and took office Jan. 1.

Also on the ballot for the May 4 trustee election are positions 3 and 7. Position 3 is held by Jim Rice, who has filed for re-election. Position 7 is held by Dave Rosenthal. Currently, Christine (Tina) Michie of Missouri City and Rudy Sutherland Jr. of Missouri City have filed for the seat.

Applications for positions 3 and 7 are due by Feb. 15 at the school district offices. Early voting will be held April 22-30 at various locations as listed on the district website, https://www.fortbendisd.com/Page/224. Applications to vote by mail should be sent to Fort Bend County Elections Administrator John Oldham, 301 Jackson St., Richmond, TX 77469 by April 23.