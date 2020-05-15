FBISD to host outdoor commencement ceremonies

Fort Bend ISD is moving forward with its plans for graduation in a slightly amended format.

The district announced Thursday that it will host all 11 of its high school commencement ceremonies June 1-6 at Kenneth Hall Stadium, 3333 Hurricane Ln., in Missouri City, with ceremonies at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on most of those days.

A complete schedule with times and dates for each FBISD school is below.

All graduations will be ticketed events to allow for appropriate space to social distance, according to the district.

Gov. Greg Abbott previously ordered all Texas schools to close for the remainder of the academic year. Last week, Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath issued statewide guidelines for graduation ceremonies, saying schools can conduct virtual ceremonies with the use of video or vehicle ceremonies that involve drive-in or drive-through activities. Morath said schools also can utilize outdoor venues that allow for adequate social distancing.

In accordance with TEA guidelines, outdoor ceremonies must meet the following requirements:

School systems must cap the number of total participants (inclusive of students, families, and staff) to a level that can be managed in the outdoor venue to maximize social distancing, both during the event and during entry and exit.

Keep 6 feet or more of spacing between all in attendance, except that members of the same household may be allowed to sit together in the audience. However, they must remain at least 6 feet away from any other family group at all times.

Fort Bend ISD’s Updated Commencement Schedule

Monday, June 1

8 a.m. – Austin

8 p.m. – Ridge Point

Tuesday, June 2

8 a.m. – Hightower

8 p.m. – Bush

Wednesday, June 3

8 a.m. – Elkins

8 p.m. – Dulles

Thursday, June 4

8 a.m. – Clements

8 p.m. – Marshall

Friday, June 5

8 a.m. – Kempner

8 p.m. – Travis

Saturday, June 6

8 a.m. – Willowridge