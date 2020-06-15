Food, PPE drive helps underserved area community

State Rep. Ron Reynolds wants COVID-19 out of his community.

On Saturday morning, a partnership with the City of Houston attempted to do its small part in eradicating it from the Missouri City area Reynolds serves.

“There’s been a high number of my constituents here in the vicinity who have tested positive for COVID-19,” Reynolds said. “We wanted to be here today to serve a community that’s been struggling and provide them with things that will help them get through this crisis.”

Houston’s Health Equity Response (H.E.R.) Task Force – launched by Mayor Sylvester Turner in April as an intervention for vulnerable and at-risk populations – partnered with Reynolds, the Houston Food Bank and other organizations for a massive food and personal protective equipment (PPE) drive last weekend at Missouri City Baptist Church.

“We’re here as rapid responders to the needs of communities of color and communities that have been underserved during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Kathy Flanagan, chair of the H.E.R Task Force.

According to World Population Review, about 41.5 percent of more than 75,000 residents in Missouri City are African American. The city has also reported the most COVID-19 cases among incorporated cities in Fort Bend County, with 333 as of Sunday, according to the county.

The virus has also been most prevalent in African Americans, according to Fort Bend County, with that population accounting for about 31 percent of the county’s positive cases.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed and intensified health inequities in communities where people were already struggling,” read a news release from the City of Houston. “Combined with new economic challenges, some of our neighbors now face increased food insecurity as well as little-to-no resources to acquire items for novel coronavirus protection and to maintain general health.”

To help address those needs in the Houston-Fort Bend region and Missouri City, the Houston Food Bank donated 500 packages of food for the effort, while Houston donated face masks, hand sanitizer and thermometers.

The Houston Medical Forum, comprised of black physicians and affiliated with the National Medical Association, was also on hand to provide educational materials.

“This virus is still in the midst of our community, so we want to be mindful of that,” Turner said. “We want to keep people safe while still meeting their needs. This is a team effort.”