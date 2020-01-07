Fort Bend Cares fundraiser set for Feb. 1

An evening of Latin sights, sounds and tastes is around the corner at Fort Bend Cares’ 15th annual “Road Trip” fundraiser next month.

This year’s virtual trip will be to South America and is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 at Fluor, located at 1 Fluor Daniel Dr. in Sugar Land. The night will be filled with décor, international cuisine and an interactive atmosphere transporting guests to the sounds, vibrant colors and flavors of South America.

Attendees will have the opportunity to sample dishes from more than a dozen popular restaurants along with a raffle and wine pull.

There will be costumes, music by Shark Bait and the Arthur Murray Dance Studio of Sugar Land as well as live and silent auctions.

The annual road trip event is Fort Bend Cares’ primary fundraiser for grants to help out organizations such as Gigi’s Playhouse of Sugar Land and more.

Individual tickets for the event are $75 or $50 for young professionals 30 years of age or younger.

For more information on the event or to become a sponsor, interested parties can call 281-725-8287, email info@fortbendcares.org or visit the organization’s website at fortbendcares.org.