Testing our mettle: COVID-19 testing sites now open in Fort Bend

Fort Bend County’s first COVID-19 testing site opened last Thursday, and at least three more are also now available.

OakBend Medical Center launched Fort Bend County’s first COVID-19 testing site last week, while the county government collaborated with AccessHealth to open a free, county-supported testing site earlier this week. Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land announced on its website that United Memorial Medical Center also will administer free drive-through tests in its parking lot from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Focus Weight Loss Club in Sugar Land is also offering a COVID-19 testing station.

At the county site, testing will be administered only to those who are prescreened and meet the criteria for COVID-19, the upper-respiratory disease caused by the new strain of coronavirus. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

“Fort Bend County is committed to increasing the level of testing for our residents,” County Judge KP George said in a news release.

At the county site, the location of which was not disclosed by the county, residents who are experiencing symptoms and want testing must first utilize an online screening tool to access medical screening, which will determine whether they are eligible for testing.

The online screening tool is at www.fbchealth.org.

The county said testing will only be granted after a medical screening. Residents will then receive instructions and a unique code that must be presented at the testing site.

For the OakBend site, a spokesperson for OakBend Medical Center said patients must be symptomatic and have one of the following risk factors — healthcare workers with suspected exposure, people who are age 65 and older as well as those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease/asthma, HIV, immunocompromised).

Those who wish to be tested at OakBend must call Telehealth at 281-238-7870 to schedule a screening. Patients who meet the testing criteria will then be given further instructions.

Testing will be conducted from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at the OakBend site in New Territory location at 4911 Sandhill Dr. in Sugar Land.

Testing there will be charged to patients’ insurance for those who have Medicare, Medicaid or commercial insurance, with the cost of self-pay being $100, according to the county. Payments must be made by debit or credit card prior to arriving at the testing site.

As of Monday, an OakBend spokesperson said the site had conducted about 150 COVID-19 tests, identifying 12 positive cases.

“We are proud to support this effort for the wellbeing of our residents. This is yet another example of the great work of one of our major Fort Bend community partners, OakBend Medical Group,” George said. “For those seeking to be tested, it is important the guidelines and protocols are followed to ensure a smooth process.”

According to Fort Bend County, initial testing at its sponsored site will focus on those deemed to be at the highest risk for serious complications caused by COVID-19. The high-risk groups include:

· Healthcare professionals and first responders

· Those 60 years of age and older

· People who live in a nursing home or long-term care facility

· People with other high-risk conditions such as but not limited to: chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma, serious heart conditions, those who are immunocompromised including cancer treatment or with severe obesity or certain underlying medical conditions such as diabetes, renal failure, or liver disease, pregnancy

Dr. Jacquelyn Minter, director of Fort Bend County Health & Human Services, said AccessHealth will conduct the tests as well as provide administrative and medical staff.

Test results will take between 24-48 hours to be processed, according to the county. There are a combined three free testing sites operated by Harris County and the City of Houston that also are open to Fort Bend residents.

“This collaboration is an extension of our existing partnership,” Minter said. “We could not be more thankful.”