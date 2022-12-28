To address increasing numbers of vehicle crashes and fatalities in Fort Bend County, a grant-funded comprehensive traffic safety initiative has been launched by the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, according to a press release.
The Strategic Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) provides funding for qualified traffic safety programs designed to reduce traffic crashes and fatalities. The grant totals $124,990 and was awarded by the Texas Department of Public Safety (TxDOT).
The STEP grant will assist the Sheriff’s Office to deploy additional personnel and resources to actively seek drivers who violate traffic laws, such as speeding, distracted driving, DWI, and seat belt violations.
The STEP grant funds will be used to create safety initiatives to help enforce traffic laws to improve public safety within Fort Bend County in areas where a number of crashes and fatalities have been reported, according to the release.
