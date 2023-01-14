The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office Communication Center has temporarily relocated to the Fort Bend County Office of Emergency Management due to a nearby electrical fire, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.
At this time, there is no disruption to emergency 911 calls or the nonemergency line (281) 341-4665. The Sheriff's Office will continue its dispatch operations at the OEM until further notice.
In the release, the Sheriff's Office thanked the Greater Harris County 911 Emergency Network for assisted the Sheriff's Office to ensure a seamless transition. GHC 911 administers the overall 911 technology for Fort Bend County and Harris County.
"We are thankful that nobody got hurt during this situation and that FBCSO dispatchers can continue regular operations in answering calls for service," Sheriff Eric Fagan said in the release. "We'd also like to give thanks to the volunteers who assisted during the move including Sheriff's Office Support Services and communication personnel, CPA Alumni Association, FBC IT, OEM and MOD Pizza located on FM 762 for feeding our team. We are grateful for the community partnerships."
