Fort Bend County Social Services receives grant from the Texas Veterans Commission for $150,000

Fort Bend County Social Services has received a $150,000 grant from the Texas Veterans Commission Fund for Veterans’ Assistance to fund Operation Fort Bend Heroes

Operation Fort Bend Heroes provides emergency assistance for the basic needs of veterans across the county.

Fort Bend County Social Services aids eligible residents of Fort Bend County with financial assistance. In fiscal year 2015, Fort Bend County Social Services provided aid to 89 veterans needing assistance with rent, utilities, and/or emergency shelter. The number of veterans that Fort Bend County Social Services helped during fiscal year 2015 was expected to grow in fiscal year 2016.

The Texas Veterans Commission grant will be used to provide financial assistance to veterans, spouses of veterans, and surviving spouses of veterans who currently reside within Fort Bend County. Operation Fort Bend Heroes will determine the needs of the individual applying when their eligibility for the program is assessed. Case management will be provided to identify the cause of the problem and provide services to alleviate the issue. Provided services include: one-time rental assistance, one-time utility assistance, transportation assistance, and childcare.

“Veterans can be overlooked because many times they personally do not seek assistance for themselves,” said Anna Gonzales, Director of Fort Bend County Social Services, “TVC funds are so important in helping to assist the many veterans and their families with basic needs. Veterans have put this country first and as a community we hope to enrich their lives by assisting them in their time of need.”

The Fund for Veterans’ Assistance grant program was established in 2007 by the 80th Legislature and funded in late 2009. The program awards reimbursement grants in four categories: General Assistance, Housing4TexasHeroes, Veterans Mental Health, and Veterans Treatment Court Grants. These grants offer funding to non-profit and local government organizations which, in turn, provide direct services to Texas Veterans and their families. Since 2009, the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) program has awarded over $55 million in 307 grants to 142 non-profit and local government entities.

For more information, visit www.tvc.texas.gov.