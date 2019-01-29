Fort Bend Houston Super Neighborhood 41 plans gala

The Fort Bend Houston Super Neighborhood 41 (FBHSN41) is hosting its 2nd Significant Gala from 6:30-11:45 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 22, at The Power Center honoring the Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton.

The gala is Fort Bend Houston Super Neighborhood’s main fundraiser. Proceeds from the gala will provide scholarships to graduating high school seniors in the community and operating expenses for the super neighborhood.

This year’s theme is “If You Dream It You Can Achieve It!” The theme is designed to encourage students in the community to continue their academic dreams of pursing higher education and become engaged in activities that sustain the vitality of their community.

Middleton is the recipient of the Legacy Award. He is Fort Bend County’s first black district attorney.

“His election to this office is both historical and encouraging for students in our FBHSN41 community”, said Carl David Evans, President FBHSN41. “His achievement is worth recognizing and provides inspiration for students to dream and believe they can achieve their dreams.”

For more information, contact Carl David Evans at cdevan2001@yahoo.com or 713-787-9950.