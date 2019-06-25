Fort Bend-Houston super neighborhood awards student scholarships

As high school students prepare for the next journey in life – whether its, college, job, trade school or military, all will celebrate their accomplishments of a major life milestone. In May, before all graduations, the Fort Bend Houston Super Neighborhood celebrated and awarded seventeen students scholarships during a brunch. The scholarship awards are a result of the gala the Super Neighborhood held earlier this year.

“I am most appreciative of receiving the Fort Bend Houston Super Neighborhood Council-41 Scholarship,” recipient Benjamin White said. “Attending college has been a top priority in my high school career and earning a college degree is essential if I want to have my most desirable career”

White will attend the University of Texas at San Antonio and major in Business Cyber Security.

The scholarships are being awarded at a time when the average annual costs associated with attending college rises every year making it costly for students to attend college especially student of color. Students residing in the geographical boundaries of the Fort Bend Houston Super Neighborhood (residents that are primarily African American and Hispanic) received scholarships which will help with their college expenses. The students attend various high schools in area districts.