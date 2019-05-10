Fort Bend ISD closed Friday

All Fort Bend ISD schools and facilities will be closed Friday, May 10, due to severe weather in the Houston area.

All before and after-school activities are also canceled, with the exception of UIL-sanctioned events. Updates about these activities will be shared as decisions are made on a case-by-case basis.

A severe weather hotline is available to parents to learn about the latest information from the District regarding a severe weather occurrence. Please call (281) 634-4636 for information about schedule changes due to weather.

Note for staff: All trainings and staff-development meetings are also canceled.