Fort Bend ISD students earn scholarships

Three Sugar Land-area high school students were recently recognized for their contributions in the community and the classroom.

On June 7, Comcast NBCUniversal announced the awarding of $72,500 in scholarships for the 2019-20 school year to 28 Texas students as part of its annual Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program. Travis High School’s Shannon Buckfield and Dulles High School’s Jamal Seriki and Maria Ibarra were among the recipients.

The program provides scholarships to students who are catalysts for positive change in their communities, are involved in their schools and who serve as models for fellow students. The philosophy behind the program is to give students every opportunity to prepare for the future and engage them in their communities.

Students are selected for their community service, academic performance and leadership skills. The award, funded by the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation, is a one-time, $2,500 scholarship to be used toward undergraduate education-related expenses. Since 2001, more than $33 million has been awarded to nearly 30,000 high school seniors across the country as part of the Leaders and Achievers program.

“Our Leaders and Achievers scholarship winners are exceptional students who are committed to academic excellence and community service,” Ralph Martinez, senior vice president for Comcast Houston Region, said in a news release. “We are honored to recognize their achievements and excited to support them as they continue their educational journeys.”