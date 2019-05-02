Fulshear High jazz band to perform at county library

A local school’s award-winning band will show off its talent for the public in less than two weeks.

Fort Bend County Libraries’ George Memorial Library will host a free, live performance by Fulshear High School’s Fulshear Jazz Project on Monday, May 13, from 6:30-8 p.m., in the library’s Jodie E. Stavinoha Amphitheater at 1001 Golfview Dr. in Richmond. Under the direction of Andrew Lee, the award-winning band will perform a lineup of swing, funk and Latin jazz pieces.

Fulshear Jazz Project was recently named Outstanding Ensemble at the Blinn Jazz Fest in Brenham. Highlighting the performance were soloists Mark Simmons on drums and Trei Parker on tenor sax.

The performance will be presented in an outdoor amphitheater. Seating is concrete, so theater-goers are encouraged to bring cushions.

Glass containers, alcoholic beverages and popcorn are not allowed in the amphitheater.

For more information, call George Memorial Library at 281-342-4455 or the library system’s communications office at 281-633-4734.