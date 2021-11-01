I arrived at the school’s annual ‘Hauncert Extravaganza’ with a spring in my step having listened to the soundtrack from Tim Burton’s 1993 cult classic “The Nightmare Before Christmas” to get into the Halloween spirit.
There were pre-show activities to keep young children entertained, including an “instrument petting zoo” that allowed kids to try their hand at various string instruments and a photo booth.
A skeleton string quartet with a cello, viola and two violinists greeted me and other visitors as we made our way inside the venue, which was packed to the brim with families and students.
Fortunately, I was tall enough to see from the back of the standing-room-only crowd gathered just inside the entrance.
Henry Watts, Ridge Point’s orchestra director and a Kempner High School alumnus, was the maestro for the evening. Ridge Point and its four ensembles shared time on the stage with groups from Thornton Middle School and Baines Middle School, all clad in costumes.
Under the direction of Watts, Karissa Williams of Baines and Kara Hernandez of Thornton, the student musicians took the audience through a hair-raising and jump-scare-inducing journey, including one song where a student unleashed a blood curdling scream to cut through a brief silence. The crowd were good sports about the scare, as several hearty laughs followed the moment of horror.
The pieces chosen for the concert followed the Halloween theme closely, including “Curse of the Rosin Eating Zombies” by Richard Meyer, “Kitchen Poltergeist” by Thom Sharp, “Bran Castle” by William Owens, and “Creature Feature” by Rob Romeyn.
While nearly all the students performing were using string instruments of some sort, there was also a percussion section dedicated to cranking out eccentric and thematic sounds and accents.
The percussion section was exhibited during “Creature Feature” as the strings played staccato (short bursts of notes) and a wood block acted as a metronome, tick-tocking at a steady beat throughout the song.
The percussionists were also featured more prominently in “Kitchen Poltergeist,” where the percussion section figuratively throws the contents of the kitchen sink at the audience.
A cheese grater, coffee mugs, wooden spoons, utensils and metal bowls were scratched at and pounded upon during the song with gusto and a haphazardness that struck the crowd’s funny bone once again.
Watts, dressed in an extravagant-looking costume that resembled something that King George of England might have worn, showcased his vocal range when he sang “You’ll Be Back” from the Broadway sensation “Hamilton” by Lin-Manuel Miranda.
It was one of many surprising moments during an evening of fright, intrigue and good-natured fun that allowed students to showcase their talent. It also gave reasons to hope that there is a bright future ahead for classical music lovers in Fort Bend County.
