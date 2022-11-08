There is a new clinic specializing in care and wellness for seniors in Fort Bend County now open in the southern part of the county.
On Nov. 1, Aurum Wellness opened the doors of its first site at 3021 Texas Parkway in Missouri City, according to a news release from the clinic, and will serve senior patients 60 years old and up.
The 10,600 square-foot clinic will have 10 exam rooms and an X-ray room on one side of the facility known as the Med Care portion, according to a news release from the clinic, and will also offer an in-house comprehensive lab and health coaching. It will offer annual wellness exams, management of acute or chronic health conditions, immunizations/vaccinations, longer appointment times, and access to support services.
The other side of the facility, called Well Care, will offer “an innovative and immersive approach to health evaluation” with services such as biological age assessments and hypertension monitoring. Patients will also have access to a social worker along with a registered dietician, a pharmacy that delivers medications, and a community room for health education and events according to the clinic.
Well Care will open in early 2023, according to the clinic
“Our goal is to keep you as healthy and active as possible,” clinic site manager Chinelo Nweke said. “Our approach is to provide comprehensive care with state-of-the-art diagnostics and health coaching to move patients beyond acute care and toward prevention and wellness.”
Aurum Wellness in Missouri City is open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. To make an appointment with Aurum, call 713-814-3640.
For more information on the clinic, community members can visit AurumWellness.com.
