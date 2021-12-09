Fort Bend County residents with an appetite for fitness and exercise got the chance to indulge that urge while giving to a worthy cause over the weekend.
Last Sunday, Dec. 5, more than 80 runners took part in the second annual
5K and 10K fun run at Lost Creek Park in Sugar Land hosted by area nonprofit Silver Heart Care.
Founded last year by Clements High School junior Raghav Singh, Silver Heart Care is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Sugar Land, whose main goal is to enhance the care of seniors in the Fort Bend County community, according toits website.
Its volunteers, who are all high school students according to the release, have conducted food distribution, in-home services, and online trainingprograms for seniors.
The organization said this year's event raised more than $5,000 that will be used to provide supplies for seniors' health and well-being such as food, toiletries, and household items.
"Silver Heart Care collaborated with several small businesses and nonprofits within the community to ensure the event’s success and inclusion," the news release said.
For more information on Silver Heart Care and what it attempts to do for the county's senior community, call 281-536-5498 or visit its website at silverheartcare.org.
