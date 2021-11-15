Fort Bend County Judge KP George has lowered the county's coronavirus threat level amid declining numbers of positive cases, ICU visits and hospitalizations over the last few weeks.
The county has lowered its threat level from orange to yellow – which means “low to moderate” community risk, and community members can “resume careful contact with others,” according to George.
“From Day 1, we took COVID very seriously, and we said ‘we are going to follow the science, the data, and the experts,’ so that collectively we would be able to address this situation in Fort Bend County,” George said.
Out of 254 Texas counties, George said Fort Bend County is in the top 5 in vaccination rate. However, he still encouraged citizens to wear masks and continue with social distancing practices despite the lowered threat level. There have been more than 86,000 positive COVID-19 cases in Fort Bend County according to data from the county’s COVID-19 dashboard, with 83,804 patients having recovered. There have also been 986 deaths attributed to COVID-19, per the county.
More than 443,000 residents are fully vaccinated according to the county, while 75 percent of residents age 12 or older have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine. At least 91 percent of residents 65 years old or above have received at least one dose, according to the county.
“We’re moving in the right direction towards the holidays, but in no way or shape am I saying it’s all done…COVID is still here,” George said. “…We are learning to live with COVID.”
