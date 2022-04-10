A local healthcare CEO has been named to a statewide executive board.
Juliet Breeze, the owner and founder of Next Level Urgent Care at 16312 Southwest Freeway in Sugar Land, has been accepted as a member of the Texas Leadership Business Council. The organization aims to “advance a long-term vision of a prosperous Texas in a globally competitive business environment,” according to a news release from Next Level.
To qualify for membership, the TBLC’s website says a person must be the CEO, president, managing director of the Board of Directors, or the top executive in the state for his or her employer. There are only about 100 members statewide at any time, according to the release.
“The TBLC brings expertise, research, financial resources and advocacy to the leaders of Texas state government to provide a unique view of the potential outcomes of legislation, regulation and statewide funding,” the organization’s website says.
Breeze founded Next Level Urgent Care in 2013, the release said, and previously led an orthopedic practice in Richmond. She started her career as a primary care physician in the county, according to the news release.
Among her accomplishments, the release said, was creating Next Level PRIME – a program which allows a company’s employees and their health care plan dependents to utilize any Next Level clinic for acute care, chronic medical conditions and annual physicals at no cost.
“Access to high-quality, cost-effective medical care is essential to attract businesses to Texas,” Breeze said.
For more information on the Texas Business Leadership Council, visit the organization’s website at txblc.org.
