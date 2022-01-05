The medical industry in Fort Bend County continues to grow, with another clinic recently joining the ranks.
On Jan. 3, Houston Methodist Sugar Land opened its Houston Methodist Comprehensive Care Center in the Grand at Aliana shopping center in Richmond as part of their goal to improve healthcare options for residents of Richmond and its surrounding areas.
Houston Methodist said in a news release that the facility at 10745 W. Grand Parkway S. will offer primary care as well as various specialty care options – including orthopedics and sports medicine, rheumatology, and more – complete with onsite lab services for residents.
There will also be physical therapy courtesy of PT specialists from Houston Methodist Sugar Land available on the first floor of the facility, which will open to the public on Jan. 17 according to a Houston Methodist spokesperson. The release said physical therapy feature a treadmill using anti-gravity technology to reduce weight on the lower extremities to help provide faster rehabilitation and safer conditioning.
“From preventive care to advanced treatments, patients of all ages can benefit from the convenience of a having multiple specialties under one roof,” said Chris Siebenaler, regional senior vice president and CEO of Houston Methodist Sugar Land. ““We are excited to continue serving the Fort Bend community in a way that combines convenience with the high-quality care that patients have come to know and expect from Houston Methodist Sugar Land.”
To learn more or to schedule an appointment at Houston Methodist Comprehensive Care Center in Aliana, community members can go online to houstonmethodist.org/comprehensive-care-centers.
