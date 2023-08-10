Houston Methodist Sugar Land ranks high in latest U.S. News & World Report rankings

U.S. News & World Report recently ranked Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital the No. 5 hospital in Houston and No. 9 hospital in Texas. The rankings are based on scores in patient care, patient safety, outcomes, nursing, advanced technology and reputation.
“It is an honor to be recognized on this prestigious list,” Chris Siebenaler, the hospital's executive vice president and CEO, said in news release. “This recognition honors the health care professionals who commit to not only leading medicine but to also delivering unparalleled safety, quality and service.”
Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital was recognized for high-performing specialties in gastroenterology & GI surgery, geriatrics and orthopedics. The hospital was also acknowledged for these high-performing procedures and conditions: acute kidney failure; colon cancer surgery; diabetes; heart attack; heart failure; knee replacement; leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma; pneumonia; prostate cancer surgery and stroke.
At the system level, Houston Methodist Hospital in the Texas Medical Center was again named to U.S. News & World Report’s Honor Roll and named the No. 1 hospital in Texas for the 12th year in a row, only this year tied with UT Southwestern in Dallas. U.S. News has ranked Houston Methodist Hospital in at least one specialty for the past 31 years and has placed it on its Honor Roll for the seventh time.
This year, Houston Methodist Hospital is ranked in 10 specialties. It had nine specialties ranked in the Top 20, with two of those nine ranked in the Top 5.
For the full list of rankings, visit health.usnews.com/best-hospitals. To learn more about Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and the services offered in Fort Bend County, visit houstonmethodist.org/sugarland.
