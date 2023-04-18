Houston Methodist Sugar Land to host National Cancer Survivors Day on June 1

Houston Methodist Neal Cancer Center at Sugar Land the 36th Annual National Cancer Survivors Day on Thursday, June 1 from 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. with a Cancer Survivors Day Celebration and Resource Fair at at the Houston Marriott Sugar Land in Sugar Land Town Square.
Houston Methodist Neal Cancer Center welcomes local cancer survivors and one guest to join the event. Also being recognized are the many family members, caregivers and health care providers whose support of cancer survivors help make the celebration possible.
Themed “Let’s Knock Cancer Out of the Park,” the event will be emceed by KTRK-TV Channel 13 reporter Pooja Lodhia. In keeping with the baseball theme, the keynote speaker will be Dave Dravecky, former Major League Baseball pitcher and cancer survivor.
The event will begin at Guests will also enjoy lunch and a chance to visit the resource fair and learn more about available resources for navigating their cancer journeys.
“A diagnosis of cancer can generate many emotions, but survival is about embracing life and living each day to the fullest,” Amy Sebastian-Deutsch, director of oncology services, said in a news release.
“Our Cancer Survivor’s Day celebration is filled with laughter, camaraderie, hope, compassion, faith, love and music as we honor cancer survivors for their strength and courage.”
Anyone living with a personal history of cancer – starting from the moment of diagnosis – is a cancer survivor, according to the National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation.
“National Cancer Survivors Day is a great opportunity for cancer survivors, caregivers, friends and family to come together and affirm there can be quality of life after a diagnosis of cancer,” Sindhu Nair, M.D., a board-certified medical oncologist and hematologist, said.
Additionally, the foundation says more people are surviving cancer than ever before, thanks to advances in prevention, early detection, treatment and follow-up care. Cancer, however, does come with many challenges, such as barriers to care from cancer specialists and promising new treatments, inadequate or no insurance, financial hardships, employment problems and psychological struggles.
“Despite these difficulties, cancer survivors can live active, productive lives with the support of other survivors and their caregivers,” said Nair.
Registration is required for each attendee and limited to one caregiver for each survivor. This event is for adults aged 18 and over. Register online at join.houstonmethodist.org/survivor-sl or call 281.274.7500. Please note, masks are not required but are recommended. This is a public event and attendees may be photographed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.