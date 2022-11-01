Crews have broken ground on Kelsey-Seybold’s new central campus in Fort Bend County.
Officials with the health organization gathered earlier this month to celebrate the groundbreaking on the clinic’s expansion in Sugar Land, according to a news release.
As part of the expansion, Kesley-Seybold will construct a 135,000-square-foot facility next to an existing clinic to create Kelsey-Seybold Clinic – Fort Bend Campus.
Representatives for the Houston-based group practice have declined to provide financial figures for the project.
Crews in coming months will use the existing Fort Bend Medical and Diagnostic Center to construct the campus, according to the release. The two structures will connect through an interior walkway and the 200,000 square-feet of combined space will host up to 75 providers across several specialties, according to the release.
Crews will also construct a new parking garage behind the addition, according to the release.
The new campus will house an ambulatory surgery center, a cancer center and more, according to the release.
The work is the second major project Kelsey-Seybold administrators have begun in Fort Bend County in recent years.
Crews in March broke ground on a new, 33,000-square-foot clinic in Stafford.
The clinic will open at the Grid, a 192-acre, mixed-use development built on the former Texas Instruments campus, according to the hospital. The new facility will be at 11211 Nexus Avenue, off State Highway 59, between Kirkwood Road and West Airport Drive, according to a news release.
The clinic will offer primary and specialty healthcare for adults and children, according to Kelsey-Seybold, and will have space for 15 providers with the possibility of expanding up to 27 providers in the future. Patients will have convenient access to on-site imaging, including routine X-ray, ultrasound and 3D mammography, according to the news release, in addition to services such as cardiac stress testing, echocardiography and lab services.
