The medical industry is expanding in Fort Bend County, with a major entrant coming to The Grid in Stafford.
Houston-based Kelsey-Seybold Clinic is building a new, two-story, 33,000-square foot clinic at the Grid, a 192-acre, mixed-use development build on the former Texas Instruments campus, according to the hospital. The new facility will be at 11211 Nexus Avenue, of State Highway 59, between Kirkwood Road and West Airport Drive, according to a news release.
The facility is scheduled to open sometime in 2022, according to the release.
“Our new Stafford Clinic will support residents and those who work in this area by offering the kind of quality healthcare they deserve,” Kelsey-Seybold COO Kenneth Janis said in a news release. “It’s vitally important for people to have healthcare services close to their home and work, and that’s what our expansion plan aims to do for residents in this community and communities across the Greater Houston area.”
The clinic will offer primary and specialty healthcare for adults and children, according to Kelsey-Seybold, and will have space for 15 providers with the possibility of expanding up to 27 providers in the future. Patients will have convenient access to on-site imaging, including routine X-ray, ultrasound, 3D mammography, and more according to the news release, in addition to services such as cardiac stress testing, echocardiography, and lab services.
The Stafford clinic will be the fourth location in Fort Bend County once completed, joining existing clinics at 7010 State Highway 6 in Sienna, 11555 University Blvd. in Sugar Land, and 22121 FM 1093 in Katy.
For more information on Kelsey-Seybold, visit its website at kelsey-seybold.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.